Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.21% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $245,608.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $245,608.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $736,758 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMP opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

