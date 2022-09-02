Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.23 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $2,555,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,884,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 191.9% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 32,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,284,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KNSL opened at $255.69 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.81 and a 52 week high of $285.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.21 and its 200-day moving average is $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

