Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.23% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 159.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $28.38 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $560.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

