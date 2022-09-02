Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 864,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,983 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of ALK opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

