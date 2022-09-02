Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 26,529 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,529 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.