Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -176.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.