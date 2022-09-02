Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -176.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.