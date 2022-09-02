Maryland Capital Management Decreases Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pegasystems by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $36.78 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Wedbush lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

