Maryland Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Maryland Capital Management cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $178,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of YUM opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

