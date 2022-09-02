Maryland Capital Management Purchases 70 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

WM opened at $170.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

