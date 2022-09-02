Maryland Capital Management Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

