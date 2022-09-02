Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.