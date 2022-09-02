MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.14. 34,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 388,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
MDJM Trading Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.
About MDJM
MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDJM (MDJH)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.