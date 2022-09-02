MEI Pharma (MEIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect MEI Pharma to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About MEI Pharma

MEIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

