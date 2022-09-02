Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 83,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,424,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

