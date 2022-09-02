Mesoblast Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mesoblast in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Mesoblast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.26. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
