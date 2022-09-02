Metal (MTL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.15 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Metal has a market capitalization of $80.45 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005934 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00029121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008765 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086718 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00040266 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002649 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

