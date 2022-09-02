Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE MEI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,985. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $99,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

