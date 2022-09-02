MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,177 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,145.59 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,189.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,066.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

