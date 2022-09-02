MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,653 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,496,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,022,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,656,000 after buying an additional 112,051 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Baxter International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,087,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,293,000 after buying an additional 191,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

BAX stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.14 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

