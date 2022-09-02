MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,585 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $244.17 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.51.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,633 shares of company stock valued at $54,580,396. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

