MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

