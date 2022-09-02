MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after buying an additional 842,927 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,573,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,799,000 after acquiring an additional 728,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

