MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $188.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $189.08.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,592. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

