MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Realty Income by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,762,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,118,000 after buying an additional 2,050,077 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,586,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

O opened at $68.45 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02.

The business also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

