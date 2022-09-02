MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

