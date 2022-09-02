MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $11.12 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of GIS opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

