MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $12.89 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $309,618,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

