MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,890,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 375,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,460,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $247.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.43. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.