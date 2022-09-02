MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Avis Budget Group worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,282.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.54. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.68 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

