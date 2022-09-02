MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Shares of ROP opened at $405.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

