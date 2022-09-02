MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,996 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $363.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock worth $2,971,361 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

