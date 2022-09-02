MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,119 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $349.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $695.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.51.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

