MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Aflac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

