MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 78,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,182,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

NYSE ROP opened at $405.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

