Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,089 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

