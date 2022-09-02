Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

