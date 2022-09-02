Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $247.52 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

