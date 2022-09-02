Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.25 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PH opened at $267.65 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.07. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

