Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,362 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

NYSE ADM opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.