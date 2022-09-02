Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $349.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $695.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

