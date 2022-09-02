Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 14,986 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,699 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 106,198 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.