Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 15,867 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

