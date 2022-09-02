Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 50,468 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,468 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

