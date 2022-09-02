Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 43,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $188.90 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.08.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $1,440,592. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

