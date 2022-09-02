MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,078. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

