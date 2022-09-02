MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance
MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,078. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.