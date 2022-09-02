MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 48,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.