M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 235 ($2.84).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 193.45 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.61. The stock has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,448.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 611.00%.

In other M&G news, insider Kathryn McLeland purchased 125,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £248,286.06 ($300,007.32). Also, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

