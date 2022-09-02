Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.30. 4,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,973,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Microvast Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shane Smith bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shane Smith bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Webster bought 287,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,747.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420 in the last ninety days. 21.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth $14,591,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $8,490,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $7,669,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microvast by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

See Also

