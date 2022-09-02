Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $82.03 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Midas has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Midas coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.46 or 0.00155918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $82.03 million and approximately $80,061.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.