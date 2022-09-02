MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $1.66 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00008125 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $17.99 million and approximately $260.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00225373 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00434337 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,860,896 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.